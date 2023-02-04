Many people want to study the great books of the western world

in a group setting, but are unable to study at a Great Books

college like St. John’s, and it’s not easy to find people willing

to commit to read and meet to discuss the books regularly. I was in

that club until I found a new company called Online Great Books. It

provides both the books and the people to discuss them with via

video conferencing software, all on a schedule that normal, busy

folks can keep up with. I want to let people in on the fun I’ve

been having, so I invited OGB founder Scott Hambrick to join me on

the show.

OGB’s latest enrollment period began on January 28th (the day

before this podcast came out) and will stay open for about seven

days. Get in there using discount code

“catholicculture” for 25% off your first three months!

