Srđan Babić scorer in the victory of Almeria over Valencia

Srđan Babić scorer in the victory of Almeria over Valencia | Sports

Srdjan Babić is the hero of Almeria again.

Izvor: EPA/Carlos Barba

On Sunday, the players of Almeria registered a big, huge victory in the fight for survival in the Spanish Primera.

The red and whites beat Valencia 2:1 on their home field, and the hero of Almeria was Srđan Babić.

The man from Banja Luka was the scorer of the second goal for the home team, just seven days after scoring in a 2:2 draw with Celta in Vigo.

The Almeria stopper was the best at diving after the corner and headed the ball into the net for his third goal of the season.

On Sunday, Almeria celebrated practically a double victory after defeating its direct rival, with whom it now has a better mutual score since the match at Mestalla ended 2:2.

Babić’s team escaped from the relegation zone, into which they pushed Valencia, the six-time champion of Spain and former winner of the Cup Winners’ Cup, UEFA Cup, European Super Cup, Intertoto Cup and Fair Cities Cup.

Ten rounds before the end, Almeria is 16th in the table with 30 points, below it is Valladolid with 29, and then in the relegation zone are Valencia with 27, Espanyol with 27 and already regretted Elche with 13 points.

