St. Peter’s Basilica celebrates desecration of central altar – Vatican News Vatican

St. Peter's Basilica celebrates desecration of central altar

St. Peter's Basilica celebrates desecration of central altar

Cardinal Gamberti, Rector of St. Peter’s Basilica, held a ceremony of confession to ask forgiveness for a Polish man who went naked to the altar. The man has been handed over to Italian police.

(Vatican News Network) Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Rector of St. Peter’s Basilica, presided over a liturgy of confession at noon on June 3 at the central altar of the Basilica, praying for the events that took place on Thursday night. The chant priest of St. Peter’s Basilica and the faithful present participated in this liturgy of confession. The Vatican Press Office confirmed the news that morning, saying that as the Basilica was closing on Thursday night, an emotional Polish man approached the altar, quickly undressed and climbed the marble steps.

“Save the Children of Ukraine” was written in thick ink on the man’s back. He neither yelled nor resisted orders from the first order to get down and get dressed. Members of the Vatican Guard also arrived at the same time, and they took the man to the office to identify him. According to the rules of the agreement signed between Italy and the Holy See, the Vatican authorities handed over the man to the Italian police, who handed him a document to leave the Italian border.

