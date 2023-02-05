A 33-year-old woman was killed this morning in a stabbing near the Dutch town of Delft, between The Hague and Rotterdam. A 55-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

The local police made it known, reporting that the suspected assailant, a 31-year-old, was stopped in Belgium after a chase and is now in custody awaiting questioning. The area where the attack took place is currently cordoned off and investigations are ongoing. At the origin of the facts there seems to be a family quarrel. The police are looking for witnesses.