Home World Stabbing in Holland, one woman dead and two seriously injured in Delft
World

Stabbing in Holland, one woman dead and two seriously injured in Delft

by admin
Stabbing in Holland, one woman dead and two seriously injured in Delft

A 33-year-old woman was killed this morning in a stabbing near the Dutch town of Delft, between The Hague and Rotterdam. A 55-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

The local police made it known, reporting that the suspected assailant, a 31-year-old, was stopped in Belgium after a chase and is now in custody awaiting questioning. The area where the attack took place is currently cordoned off and investigations are ongoing. At the origin of the facts there seems to be a family quarrel. The police are looking for witnesses.

See also  New York, U.S. Asian hate incident, woman headed in the street for no reason

You may also like

NATO issued a statement urging Russia to implement...

Tekken 8 shows us Nina Williams

A London museum asks for help to find...

Bali, Indonesia expects more Chinese tourists

‘NYTimes’ gives Israel’s home demolitions the ‘both-sides’ treatment...

Pope Francis: “The world is in self-destruction, let’s...

The Brazilian Navy announced that it had sunk...

Iran, partial amnesty for protesters: Khamenei grants pardons...

Pope at Mass in South Sudan: Lay down...

Mandarin scented chocolate cake.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy