STALKER 2 arrives on December 1st

If you’re waiting to know when you can finally play the GSC Game World FPS, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobylhere’s a possible clue: the official store of the publisher Plaion has revealed that the game will arrive onDecember 1st.

Being an official store, it is very probable that the information is accurate, perhaps published in advance of the revelation that will be made in about ten days at the gamescomwhere the title will also be present in playable form.

We just have to wait if this is really the case: we remind you, however, that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be included in Game Pass at launch.

