8
- Stampede in Yemeni capital kills at least 80 and injures 220 – Xinhua English.news.cn China Ningbo Net
- Burst! At least 80 people were killed and 220 injured in a stampede in the capital of the country! daily economic news
- Stampede at charity event in Yemen kills at least 79 and injures hundreds | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- 85 dead, 322 injured in Yemen charitable goods distribution station | China Press China Daily
- At least 85 dead and 220 injured in Yemen’s fasting, sending money to make people stampede-International-Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News