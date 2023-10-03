Stanija Dobrojevic revealed that Jelena Karleuša blocked her on Instagram Entertainment

Stanija Dobrojević revealed that she is on the block list of singer Jelena Karleuša.

She talked about the stormy breakup in the “Amidji Show” show, and now she is among the guests again. This time she revealed new shocking information – that the singer Jelena Karleuša is on the blocked list, and the reason is more than surprising. When evaluating domestic footballers, she had to choose between Duško Tošić or Luka Jović.

Stanija surprised everyone with her answer, but also with her choice, discovering that Karleuša blocked her because she praised her last year on the show Duška.

“Last time I commented on the show that Duško Tošić was handsome, after which Karleša blocked me, so I will choose Luka Jović. I hope Sofija will not be offended.”said Stanija.



