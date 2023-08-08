State Police Conduct Search Operation at Cereso 3 with Support from Military Forces

State Police and Military Officers Conduct Search at Cereso 3

In the early hours of the morning, a convoy of 30 trucks carrying state police officers from the city of Chihuahua, accompanied by over 50 military personnel, arrived at the State Center for Social Reintegration (Cereso) 3 to conduct a thorough search of certain prison rooms.

The operation, which commenced at 03:00 hours, saw the state police officers and members of the Ninth Motorized Cavalry Regiment enter the prison premises. Additionally, a security perimeter was established around the facility, with checkpoints set up on Barranco Azul street and the Juan Gabriel road axis.

The search, primarily led by prison custody officers, received support from specialized units including the SWAT team, detectives, and the State Security and Public Safety Department’s (SSPE) rapid response team.

The exact purpose behind the raid and the rooms being searched remains undisclosed. However, the joint efforts of state police officers and military personnel indicate a serious concern that warranted such an operation at Cereso 3.

The move comes as authorities continue to crack down on criminal activities within the prison system. These measures aim to strengthen security and ensure the safety of both staff and inmates.

Further updates on the outcome of the search operation are expected to be released in the coming days.

