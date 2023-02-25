Tihomir Telmekov (23) from Bulgaria admitted that he attacked the bus.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

“A friend was driving a car, when at one point the bus driver cut our way. I was in the passenger’s seat and then I threw a bottle at him, and when he stopped I smashed his driver’s seat with a crowbar. I plead guilty”this is the defense of Tihomir Telmekov (23) from Bulgaria, who was sentenced yesterday to 60 days in prison for impudent and reckless behavior.

The defendant was transported to the prison in Padinska Skela yesterday. However, if he pays 60,000 dinars on Monday, he will be released. The police were called by Ljubomir N., the bus driver who reported that he had been attacked. During the investigation, he revealed that while driving, he saw boys waving at him and asking him to stop the vehicle.

“The bus stopped at the cougar “Dragon”. Then he noticed a young man who hit the side window of the vehicle with a beer bottle and another who hit the driver with a crowbar. He then called the police and headed to the agreed location. We received information at first that shots were fired at the bus from the car,” says an interlocutor close to the investigation.

Bulgarian citizens were arrested in a car with French registration plates. As confirmed, Tihomir Temelkov was sentenced to 60 days in prison in a summary procedure.

(WORLD/Telegraph)