On paper, it seems that Serbia shouldn’t have any problems against Great Britain, but another injury worries.

On Monday at 20:00, the Serbian national basketball team will have the last and decisive game in the fight to go to Mundobasket. The opponent is Great Britain, and that in itself should not worry the “eagles”, however, there are constant bad lucks that call for caution, that is, they should not stick to the slogan “it’s easy”.

The last problem that Svetislav Pešić has before the match with Great Britain is Stefan Jović’s injury. it is uncertain whether he will be available to the coach for the match in the “Aleksandar Nikolić” hallwhich is problematic enough if we know how much trouble Serbian basketball players had in the “one” position in the previous period.

“Stefan Jović tried to train, and we’ll see how it goes on Monday because we have another training session. Therapy is being done and it’s still painful. We’ll see.”said Svetislav Pešić for “Sports Club” and it seems that he did not sound overly optimistic about the situation with Nišlija.

Let us remind you that there will be big changes in the Serbian team compared to the match with Greece. Nikola Milutinov, Dejan Davidovac and Nemanja Dangubić are returning to the clubs, and they have arrived Ognjen Dobrić, Luka Mitrović and Filip Petrushev (Red Star), Marko Gudurić (Fenerbahçe) i Uroš Trifunović and Aleksa Avramović (Partisan). Nemanja Nedović also has a minor injury, so he will not be in the squad.

“It will be a demanding game, and when the last match is decisive, it is always difficult. Great Britain has no chance to qualify for the World Cup, they will be relieved, and they have their qualities. We hope that the crowd will come to support the boys, and we will do everything we need to win“, concluded Pešić.

