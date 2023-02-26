Home World stefan jovic injured before the serbia game great britain | Sports
World

stefan jovic injured before the serbia game great britain | Sports

by admin
stefan jovic injured before the serbia game great britain | Sports

On paper, it seems that Serbia shouldn’t have any problems against Great Britain, but another injury worries.

Source: MN PRESS

On Monday at 20:00, the Serbian national basketball team will have the last and decisive game in the fight to go to Mundobasket. The opponent is Great Britain, and that in itself should not worry the “eagles”, however, there are constant bad lucks that call for caution, that is, they should not stick to the slogan “it’s easy”.

The last problem that Svetislav Pešić has before the match with Great Britain is Stefan Jović’s injury. it is uncertain whether he will be available to the coach for the match in the “Aleksandar Nikolić” hallwhich is problematic enough if we know how much trouble Serbian basketball players had in the “one” position in the previous period.

“Stefan Jović tried to train, and we’ll see how it goes on Monday because we have another training session. Therapy is being done and it’s still painful. We’ll see.”said Svetislav Pešić for “Sports Club” and it seems that he did not sound overly optimistic about the situation with Nišlija.

Let us remind you that there will be big changes in the Serbian team compared to the match with Greece. Nikola Milutinov, Dejan Davidovac and Nemanja Dangubić are returning to the clubs, and they have arrived Ognjen Dobrić, Luka Mitrović and Filip Petrushev (Red Star), Marko Gudurić (Fenerbahçe) i Uroš Trifunović and Aleksa Avramović (Partisan). Nemanja Nedović also has a minor injury, so he will not be in the squad.

See also  The "iron content" of this World Cup is a bit high-Enterprise-中工网

“It will be a demanding game, and when the last match is decisive, it is always difficult. Great Britain has no chance to qualify for the World Cup, they will be relieved, and they have their qualities. We hope that the crowd will come to support the boys, and we will do everything we need to win“, concluded Pešić.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

You may also like

it’s snowing again between Madonie and Nebrodi!

milan atalanta | Sports | Football

Ognjen Amidžić ready for marriage after divorce |...

Over a million in the Pd primary, weighs...

Accident in San Donà di Piave, with the...

Novak Djokovic broke the record, 378 weeks first...

Covid, a new US report returns to the...

this is how they voted in the provinces

Why are there more and more single people...

Pulvirenti eight seconds from the end, Meta Catania...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy