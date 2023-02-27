On paper, it seems that Serbia shouldn’t have any problems against Great Britain, however, another injury worries.

Source: MN Press

On Monday at 20:00, the Serbian national basketball team will have the last and decisive game in the fight to go to Mundobasket. The opponent is Great Britain and that in itself should not worry us, however, there are constant bad lucks that call for caution, that is, we should not stick to the slogan “we will do it easily”.

The last problem that Svetislav Pešić has before the match with Great Britain is Stefan Jović’s injury. The experienced Zaragoza playmaker took a hard hit in the match against Greece and that’s why it is uncertain whether he will be available to the coach for the match in the “Aleksandar Nikolić” hallwhich is problematic enough if we know how much trouble we had in the “one” position in the previous period.

“Stefan Jović tried to train, and on Monday we will see how it will be because we have another training session. Therapy is being done and it is still painful. We will see.”said Svetislav Pešić for “Sports Club” and it seems that he did not sound overly optimistic about the situation with Nishlija.

Let’s remind you, there will be big changes in our team compared to the match with Greece. Nikola Milutinov, Dejan Davidovac and Nemanja Dangubić are returning to the clubs, and they have arrived Ognjen Dobrić, Luka Mitrović and Filip Petrushev (Red Star), Marko Gudurić (Fenerbahçe) i Uroš Trifunović and Aleksa Avramović (Partisan). Nemanja Nedović also has a minor injury, so he will not be in the squad.

“It will be a demanding game, and when the last match decides, it is always difficult. Great Britain has no chance to qualify for the World Cup, they will be relieved, and they have their qualities. We hope that the crowd will come to support the boys, and we will do everything we need to win“, concluded Pešić.