Stefan Karić shock claims for Šavija | Fun

Stefan Karić caused stormy reactions with his statements on the video that was published on social networks after the scandal with Nataša Šavija.

Since leaving the hospital, Shavia has not left the house due to her physical and mental condition, while, on the other hand, Stefan continued with his usual activities as if nothing had happened.

A video of which appeared on social networks Karić records a video message and makes new claims against Šavija. Although he did not mention her name, it is clear to whom his claims that “was under the influence of narcotics” while she was in the hospital.

“Well, the girl couldn’t… They kept her in the hospital to get rid of cocaine, what can I tell you… They couldn’t operate on her, because she had cocaine in her blood, I don’t know what to tell you then,” he said Stefan into the camera, and it is not known to whom he sent the video message.

The video immediately met with stormy reactions, and numerous comments followed, among which Karić was written that he hid for three days for a similar reason, only to appear at the police station in Sremska Mitrovica.

“And you, boy, disappeared for a couple of days so that the cocaine would disappear from your blood and your hand would relax… Why did you run away, where were you and why?” “, “Even so, she didn’t mutilate herself”, “What a stupid story, you can only tell this to your dad”, “The patient hid from the police for three days for that very reason, phew”, are just some of the comments to the published recording.



If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and Safe House) are: 0900-011-011free call, weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 011/2769-466on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 062/304-560from 19:00 to 10:00.

Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, by free call.

