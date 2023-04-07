Home World STELLANTIS / Assigned production of light electric commercial vehicles to the Mangualde – Companies site
STELLANTIS / Assigned production of light electric commercial vehicles to the Mangualde – Companies site

STELLANTIS / Assigned production of light electric commercial vehicles to the Mangualde – Companies site

The Mangualde plant becomes the first plant in Portugal to produce fully battery-electric compact vans on a large scale for Citroën, Fiat, Opel and Peugeot by 2025. The announcement was made during a visit to the plant by senior state officials Portuguese. Indeed, the production site was visited, respectively, by the President of the Republic of Portugal, the Prime Minister, and the Minister of Economy and the Sea.

Thanks, also to this production plant, Stellantis thus reveals itself as one of the many leaders in the electric commercial vehicle sector in Europe with a market share of just under 43 percent. The electrification of the Stellantis range supports the ambitions of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.


