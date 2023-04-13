Home World STELLANTIS / Reman Day 2023: regeneration at the center of Circular Economy and Automotive – Companies
STELLANTIS / Reman Day 2023: regeneration at the center of Circular Economy and Automotive

STELLANTIS / Reman Day 2023: regeneration at the center of Circular Economy and Automotive

Stellantis today celebrates Reman Day, the world day of regeneration, announcing its participation in Rematec with SUSTAINera, the identity that represents the Company’s activity in the circular economy. The show will take place from 27 to 29 June in Amsterdam and is the world‘s leading trade event dedicated to the remanufacturing industry. The aim is to promote the efforts of producers in all sectors involved, so that such practices soon become the norm. The 3 main themes of this year are: electric vehicles, regeneration of battery packs, sustainable production, all aspects in which Stellantis is totally involved.

Within the circular economy business based on the 4R strategy (Reman, Repair, Reuse, Recycle = Regenerate, Repair, Reuse, Recycle), regeneration is a fundamental pillar, as it pursues the objective of extending the useful life of products and to add a sustainable option in the spare parts range of the company’s after-sales offer.

The SUSTAINera offering includes more than 13,000 part numbers of remanufactured components included in 37 product lines including starter motors, alternators, clutches, turbochargers, injectors, brake calipers, electronic control modules, high voltage battery packs, transmissions and engines.


