Stiffness and pain in the neck, ten exercises to loosen up the muscles: they are easy and take little time

With these ten great easy exercises you say goodbye to aches and pains and get your life back.

At the end of a hard day’s work, our necks and shoulders sometimes really hurt. Pain in this part of the body can have a physical origin but also psychosomatic. These are rather widespread inflammations and first we need to identify the cause. Neck pain is technically called neck pain. We’re talking about something that makes every movement of your neck difficult. This part of the body is in fact very delicate and is full of muscles, vertebrae, blood vessels and nerves.

It is a real channel of communication between the brain and the heart. We must never underestimate the psychosomatic side of the problem because anxiety and stress play the lion’s share in these annoying pains. The main causes of problems in the cervical area are incorrect lifting of the trunks, drafts that hit the neck, abrupt movements, sedentary lifestyle, excessive physical activity, poor night’s sleep, osteoarthritis.

The 10 most useful exercises to say goodbye to pain

But as we said very often it is anxiety and stress that cause these pains and then let’s see the best exercises to get rid of them. The first exercise consists ofstretch the cervical nerve bring your hands behind your neck and interlace your fingers. We must have our back straight and place our hands at the nape of the neck.

From here we have to apply downward pressure keeping the neck forward a little lowered and we have to stay like this for about 15 seconds. The second exercise is always to be done sitting down and with a straight back. We have to turn the head from side to side trying to reach maximum rotation without forcing and pain. The third exercise consists of large and fluid circular movements of the head which serve to loosen this muscle.

The fourth exercise is carrying chin out and then in a bit like hens do and holding this posture for at least 15 seconds without excessive pressure. In the fifth exercise we have to bring the neck towards the shoulder and therefore gently rotate the head. The hand must be on the ears and the head slightly bent, the pressure must be delicate and without forcing as usual.

Stretches gentle and respectful of our body

The sixth exercise it is a front stretch. In the supine position with the legs together, bend the legs slightly and contract the abs. We try to flatten the lower back against the mat. At this point we try to push chin out for 15 seconds. The next exercise involves a leg stretch against the wall. We will lie on our backs with our arms extended along our sides and we will try to push the lumbar area against the floor.

The eighth exercise is very particular because it involves making circles and some irregular rotations with the head. We have to draw all the alphabet with the tip of the chin. A particular and fun but also useful exercise. It’s one of the most effective exercises because it helps us keep our back straight while we seek a stretch in the shoulders and neck that varies over time. If we can keep our back straight while drawing the whole alphabet, then surely we are doing something positive.

Two really important exercises

The ninth exercise is one of the most important and requires us to keep breathing under control. In general, when we do cervical stretching exercises, breathing must be constant and moderate and we must not breathe abnormally trying to make sudden movements. To do this exercise we must place our arms behind the head and with the right hand we must firmly grasp the left elbow.

At this point we should practice a little pressure obviously always without forcing. This tension will be beneficial and should be maintained for 10 seconds but without ever holding your breath. Once this is done, we could move on to the other elbow, always paying attention to correct breathing. The tenth exercise is valid neck stretch. When we talk about cervical posture is really fundamental. We have to prevent the onset of future inflammation, so every day we must try to practice a neck and shoulder stretch for at least 5 seconds with more repetitions.

We have to lift shoulders towards the ears until you feel a rather light tension. This posture must be maintained for a few seconds and then we return to the starting position. A light massage with aloe cream can help us do this exercise in the best way. Before these activities is important to consult your doctor to understand if they are suitable for your specific health condition.

