by admin
The editorial staff Wednesday 22 February 2023, 09:18

Despite the satisfaction for the good victory won yesterday by Napoli against Eintrachtthere was no lack of controversy on the part of Luciano Spalletti during the post-game interviews.

Between one connection and another, the blue coach listened to talk in the studio about how in the past Spalletti had problems with Roma and Inter in managing Totti and Icardi. There was no lack of an outburst, while he was miked, by the coach: “Do they make me angry? They still tell me about Totti and Icardi on television againthey’re talking about how I managed Totti and Icardi, then now I’ll call one of them properly, I’ll show him how I managed them…”.

See also  Russia, for Putin the life of a soldier is worth 65 thousand euros

