David Moss, captain of Germani Brescia, rejoices in the Giornale di Brescia after winning the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023 of the Coppa Italia: «I would like to say that our team was built to compete at high levels, we have only had unfortunate moments. Injuries, plus kids who weren’t in the physical condition to play two three times a week. It just took a while to find the rhythm. Winning this competition was a wonderful feeling, and I’m still metabolizing it… Brescia has given me the opportunity to win a championship in recent years, to play in a cup final against Turin in 2018 and, ironically, we won it here . So many people have shown me gratitude, it’s really beautiful. Since Mattia Qamar has been here, the connection with Brescia is even stronger, having had him there to assist, to participate in the celebrations, as well as in defeats and hard times is a life lesson that you have to go through in order to be able to explain and appreciate it ».