Home News They denounce mistreatment of girls in the ICBF Cesar foster home; the director does not answer
News

They denounce mistreatment of girls in the ICBF Cesar foster home; the director does not answer

by admin
They denounce mistreatment of girls in the ICBF Cesar foster home; the director does not answer

Fifteen days after the momentary custody of his two daughters was withdrawn, the father of the family Yair Antoni Duran, denounced public opinion that the minors would be suffering mistreatment in the foster home assigned by the Colombian Institute of Family Well-being, ICBF, in Valledupar.

The man, a merchant, stated that due to personal problems with his partner, the ICBF decided to leave the girls 4 years and 10 months of being born with a surrogate mother while they define custody, but when visiting them, she allegedly showed that they were not in good physical condition.

They went well into family welfare and one of them turned out to have a leg in a cast. We were not aware of that, they say that the girl supposedly fell because of a pencil, but we as a parent were not told which clinic they took her to or how it happened.Duran said.

He also explained that he has sought the institution’s response about your concerns without obtaining a favorable response.

Yesterday we found the other girl also with a blow to the head and a puncture in one hand, I decided to take a photo and they did not let me because I did not have the right ”, Duran pointed out.

Regarding the minors, both the father and the mother were disputing custody of the little ones, and now they are asking the institution to allow the girls to return to their family home.

In all couples there are conflicts, arguments, but not as the psychologist alleges that I assaulted my wife “Durán pointed out.

See also  Mps, investigated the former prosecutor Francesco Greco for abuse of office with three pm and the former councilor of Milan Tasca

As it is, the family in protest has collected signatures of neighbors and other acquaintances to be heard at the ICBF.

THE PYLON contacted the director of the regional ICBF Cesar, gabriel castillato discuss the complaint, but did not respond to the request.

You may also like

Demand for energy begins to subside, despite rising...

Mysterious Bubbling Brown Foam Geyser Forms Over Sports...

Taxi drivers prepare indefinite national strike starting this...

Fang Junliang, Secretary of the Party Committee of...

Asbestos: 600 thousand euros to the family of...

Comfacauca rejects violent acts against life and the...

Drug dealing tour, 4 minors arrested – Lombardy

Victims of the Farc-EP guerrilla recovered land in...

Government presented the new tourism public policy

Stellantis: record accounts in 2022, profit +26%, revenues...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy