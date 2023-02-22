Fifteen days after the momentary custody of his two daughters was withdrawn, the father of the family Yair Antoni Duran, denounced public opinion that the minors would be suffering mistreatment in the foster home assigned by the Colombian Institute of Family Well-being, ICBF, in Valledupar.

The man, a merchant, stated that due to personal problems with his partner, the ICBF decided to leave the girls 4 years and 10 months of being born with a surrogate mother while they define custody, but when visiting them, she allegedly showed that they were not in good physical condition.

“They went well into family welfare and one of them turned out to have a leg in a cast. We were not aware of that, they say that the girl supposedly fell because of a pencil, but we as a parent were not told which clinic they took her to or how it happened.Duran said.

He also explained that he has sought the institution’s response about your concerns without obtaining a favorable response.

“Yesterday we found the other girl also with a blow to the head and a puncture in one hand, I decided to take a photo and they did not let me because I did not have the right ”, Duran pointed out.

Regarding the minors, both the father and the mother were disputing custody of the little ones, and now they are asking the institution to allow the girls to return to their family home.

“In all couples there are conflicts, arguments, but not as the psychologist alleges that I assaulted my wife “Durán pointed out.

As it is, the family in protest has collected signatures of neighbors and other acquaintances to be heard at the ICBF.

THE PYLON contacted the director of the regional ICBF Cesar, gabriel castillato discuss the complaint, but did not respond to the request.