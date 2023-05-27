Home » Stockholm, train derails for Arlanda airport: two injured. Railway traffic stopped
World

Stockholm, train derails for Arlanda airport: two injured. Railway traffic stopped

by admin
Stockholm, train derails for Arlanda airport: two injured. Railway traffic stopped

An Arlanda Express train connecting central Stockholm with the capital’s main airport has derailed with 70 people on board. The train went off the tracks but did not capsize. Two people were injured, Swedish TV Svt.
The accident occurred at 4:40 this morning and the evacuation operation was completed at 6:00. The reasons for the accident are yet to be ascertained. All trains between Stockholm and Arlanda Airport are suspended.

