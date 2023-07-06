Home » Stoja Novaković in a bikini | Entertainment
Singer Stojanka Novaković, better known as Stoja, published photos from her vacation!

Source: TikTok/Un_po_di_tutto2

The singer did not hide the fact that she had undergone plastic surgery, more precisely surgery in Turkey, and the media reported that she allegedly spent around 100,000 euros for all procedures, including liposuction.

Now Stoja posted a photo in a bikini on Instagram, where she is followed by 118,000 people, showing her long, curly hair, but also her flat stomach. See what it looks like:

