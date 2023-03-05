by livesicilia.it – ​​44 seconds ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – From tomorrow we return to normality in maritime connections, by ro-ro ship, towards the smaller Sicilian islands: in fact, the cuts made by Caronte & Tourist smaller islands are included, starting from…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Smaller islands, Aricò: “Stop cuts in ship connections” appeared 44 seconds ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».