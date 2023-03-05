Fourth defeat of the season in the ACB for Barcelona, ​​who falls in Zaragoza in anticipation of the 21st day after having crossed the finish line of the fifth consecutive victory in the Euroleague. What weighs heavily is a sensational – negative – first half, with Zaragoza having rested at 46-24, 20 minutes on which Sarunas Jasikevicius lingered for a long time in the press conference: “I don’t often apologize to the fans, but what was shown in the first half was horrible. It is not worthy of Barcelona. We can’t be on the pitch like it’s the first time we’ve played together. We changed sides in the second half (the match ended 85-83, ed) and we know how to do it, but in the first we lost our heads. I don’t remember such a thing, it was a bad night for us.”