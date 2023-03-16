Garbage piles up on the sidewalks of the capital to the astonishment of tourists

(LaPresse) The streets of Paris submerged in rubbish. The waste emergency in the French capital has been going on for days and is caused by a strike promoted by the trade unions against the government’s pension reform. Dumpsters overflowing with rubbish, cardboard boxes and mountains of smelly bags cover the sidewalks even in the most touristy areas of the city. Garbage collectors have been folding their arms since last week and, according to Paris City Council, some 5,400 tonnes of rubbish were piled up on the streets of the French capital on Sunday. The law that raises the retirement age in France has caused strikes and demonstrations across the country for weeks: the next protest is scheduled, nationwide, on Wednesday, the day when the law will be considered by a committee of the lower house French. The aim is to find a compromise between the versions issued by the Senate and the National Assembly. (LaPresse/AP)