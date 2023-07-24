Storm between Milan and Monza, trees hit the Tangenziale Est

Milan – Around 2 pm the sky suddenly darkened over Milan and in a couple of minutes a storm hit the city and its hinterland heavy downpouras fast as violent. Strong gusts of wind and abundant downpours rain they swept the streets, creating traffic problems, especially on the East ring road where some trees fell on the roadway.

The fallen tree at the Cologno Monzese exit of the Tangenziale Est

The heavy rains lasted a few minutes but despite this i fire fighters they received numerous calls and intervened in particular in the hinterland of the western area, due to the fall of trees and unroofed roofs.

Another fallen tree between Cologno and Sesto (G. Bandera)

Among the reports also that of some trees that fell on the East ring road, between the Cologno Monzese and Sesto San Giovanni exits: the guard rail it was destroyed but, fortunately, no passing vehicles were involved.

