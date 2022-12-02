Huasheng Online, November 30th (all-media reporter Liu Yinan) The cold wave hit, and all parts of Hunan ushered in the peak of gas consumption. The reporter learned today from the Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development that the department has asked all parts of the province to find out the base of supply and demand, and establish user accounts by category. Reserve, actively negotiate with upstream gas supply companies, strive for incremental gas sources, fill up existing gas storage facilities as soon as possible in advance, make full use of gas storage facilities to the maximum extent, and make every effort to ensure a safe and stable supply of gas.

According to the requirements of the plan, in the event of low temperature, rain, snow and freezing weather, once there is a shortage of gas sources, measures will be taken to limit the supply of heating to industrial and commercial users with dual energy sources, non-continuous production industrial enterprises, and some business places such as hotels, shopping malls, and office buildings; When the shortage of gas sources further expands, decisively take measures to stop the supply; when the situation is severe, stop the central heating of the offices of government agencies and institutions at all levels, and the heating of residents’ homes with heating furnaces.

At the same time, the “100-day action” for urban gas safety rectification has been carried out, and remarkable results have been achieved. Various localities organized gas companies to carry out home security checks on 145,400 industrial and commercial users. A total of 78,700 hidden dangers were identified and 77,800 were rectified. In the next step, in accordance with the “Hundred Days Action” standard, we will continue to do a good job in urban gas safety management and strictly prevent safety accidents.

The Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development calls on the whole society to actively practice a green and low-carbon production and lifestyle, save energy and reduce consumption, and work together to make safe, economical and orderly use of gas.

