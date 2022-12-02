There is a kind of actor, no matter playing a big role or a small role, she seems to have her own halo, so that the audience can quickly find her among the crowd and be moved by her performance. Yan Bingyan has such a charm.

Yan Bingyan plays Liu Qiuling, a rural teacher, in CCTV’s popular TV series “Splendid Mountains and Rivers”. In an interview with a reporter from Qilu Evening News, Yan Bingyan said that performances are never-ending, “Acting skills need to be learned, improved, and moved forward, so that you can keep impressing the audience. Otherwise, you will fall behind.”

I got my wish and played the role of a rural teacher

“Splendid Mountains and Rivers” is produced by China Central Radio and Television and produced by China Central Television’s Film and Television Documentary Center. It has assembled a first-class creative team in China. Yu Chun and Lu Zibo are the directors; Jia, Wei Yan and Wu Haizhong are the screenwriters; Li Naiwen , Wang Lei, Yan Bingyan, Hu Ming, Jiang Guannan, Su Qing, Zhang Jiayi, Ding Yongdai, Ma Shaohua, Zhang Zhijian and other powerful actors who have portrayed many classic roles participated in the performance.

“Splendid Mountains and Rivers” has a time span of more than 30 years. It tells the story of two generations who have devoted themselves to the cause of poverty alleviation one after another, and finally lifted the village out of poverty. In the play, Li Naiwen plays Zhao Shuhe, secretary of the village party branch, and Yan Bingyan plays Zhao Shuhe’s wife Liu Qiuling. The two fall in love freely, but the two clans of Zhao and Liu cannot intermarry because of feuds. The two overcome many obstacles and finally become husband and wife.

Yan Bingyan once played the role of a teacher as a guest in her early years, that is, a play for a day or two, but she planted the seeds of wanting to play a teacher in her heart, but she never expected to have the opportunity until this “Splendid Mountains and Rivers”. “This time I play a teacher seriously, and a rural teacher in a poor mountainous area.”

Yan Bingyan revealed that she was very interested in this role, “I especially hope to dig deeper into this role, and want to know what kind of situation a rural teacher in the real mountains is like. I read some materials, the classrooms are dilapidated, there are no desks, children Just lie down on the ground and write, the board where the teacher writes in front is not necessarily a blackboard, there will also be scenes that appear in our play, when the class is being taught, the little animals will run in.”

Lose weight 20 pounds, “pretend to be tender” 20 years old

Yan Bingyan gained 30 catties when filming a movie before, and then she joined the crew of “The Big Exam”. The director thought it was appropriate for her to play the role of mother. After the filming of “Big Exam”, Yan Bingyan joined the crew of “Splendid Mountains and Rivers”. “The middle period is only about ten days, which is very tight.”

Serious viewers will find that Liu Qiuling seems to have gained a little weight when she was young. In fact, Yan Bingyan lost more than 20 catties for this role. Speaking of it now, she still regrets that she did not succeed in losing weight early, and that she looked chubby when she was young.

Yan Bingyan thought that “Splendid Mountains and Rivers” was a drama about poverty alleviation, how could she gain weight? So she had to lose weight. When the official filming started, she lost more than ten catties, and then she lost more than ten catties while filming. By the time the filming finished, Yan Bingyan had lost more than 20 catties, and the director said she was out of shape in the end.

During the filming, it was a hot summer day, and Yan Bingyan said that their costumes were almost wet when they put them on. “The teacher in the costume department on the scene has been blowing with a hair dryer. After shooting a scene, the clothes will be taken off and replaced with another set that is exactly the same. Clothes, let’s blow them quickly, and change them when the suit gets wet again.”

For a long time, Yan Bingyan has played most of the roles of her real age. The audience is comfortable watching her, and she is also comfortable. However, this time in “Splendid Mountains and Rivers”, Yan Bingyan “pretended to be tender”, acting since she was in her 20s. Yan Bingyan revealed that as soon as she heard about the age setting, she went to the director and said no, she couldn’t act. The director explained that when the character was young, the scenes were concentrated in the first two or three episodes. If the actors were changed, the audience would be more likely to skip the scenes. “The director said it’s okay, so you’ll feel bad for two or three episodes. I said I’m not afraid of feeling bad, but I’m afraid the audience won’t like it.” It is a work that takes up a lot of space for young dramas, and she may not take over the role. “Because I don’t think acting can fool people. If you have worries in your heart all the time, it’s definitely not good.”

Acquaintances want to be “hedgehogs” when they cooperate

One of the highlights of “Splendid Mountains and Rivers” is another collaboration between Li Naiwen and Yan Bingyan. The two have jointly presented many wonderful “acting awards” to the audience.

After Yan Bingyan knew that Li Naiwen played Zhao Shuhe, she joked at the time: “Why is it him again?” Yan Bingyan said that the two played very well together, but there were also problems. When I first joined the group to take the makeup photo, the director said, “You two really look like a couple together.” Later, Yan Bingyan felt that it was wrong and asked for a reshoot. Because the two of them should have a certain sense of distance and shyness when they were young, but they already feel like an old couple. “Because we are usually brothers, buddies, he often ‘slapped’ my shoulder, and I said you are not allowed to touch me when you are acting, and you are not allowed to be so close to me. You have to be careful not to act too familiarly in the play.”

Because the two are very familiar with each other, they improvised a lot on the scene, and each knew what the other wanted. “You suddenly jumped out of the script, or jumped out of the original design, and he also knows how to match it, and may even come up with better and more different things.”

Speaking dialects is not difficult for Yan Bingyan. She once spoke Wuhan dialect in the movie “A Thousand Arrows Pierce the Heart”, and she also spoke Sichuan dialect and Tangshan dialect. But this time, speaking Shaanxi dialect in “Splendid Mountains and Rivers”, Yan Bingyan was worried because of no other reason, but the time was too tight.

Yan Bingyan said: “We joined the group within a few days after the press conference. I was so stupid that I didn’t prepare at all. According to past experience, I learn dialects at least one month in advance and find a local person of the same gender as you. , Record the lines from the script, and listen slowly, and it would be best to have someone who speaks in tongues in your life, and meet you often.”

“Splendid Mountains and Rivers” only took five days from finding a language teacher to filming on the spot. Yan Bingyan said that she was in a state of collapse in these five days. Yan Bingyan’s solution was to study hard. After spending the most uncomfortable week, she found that her speech suddenly became fluent. “We usually speak Shaanxi dialect in the group. After dinner after work, everyone speaks Shaanxi dialect. I feel that the more we speak, the more smoothly we speak, and there is no pressure.”

In Yan Bingyan’s view, acting is the same as learning dialects, if you don’t practice, you will regress. “Acting skills are endless, society is constantly developing, and our lives are constantly changing every day. Our consciousness, concept, perception of life, and perception of everything will be different. Acting skills need to be learned. You need to improve, you need to move forward, so you can keep impressing the audience. Otherwise, you will be left behind.”

