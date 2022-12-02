Microsoft is making various improvements for Windows 11 users, and it turns out that one of the features that may soon make its way back to the operating system is support for displaying seconds as a unit of time in the system tray clock. While this isn’t necessarily a top feature request for Windows 11, in recent Windows Insider builds, users have found it possible to enable seconds.

An option in the Settings app allows users to enable the second hand in the system tray icon, so helping users get the display of seconds back may be a work in progress at Microsoft.

Microsoft is putting a lot of effort into improving the desktop and taskbar experience in Windows 11, so the company is updating the operating system with some previously welcome features. One of them is support for drag and drop, a feature that was available on Windows 10 before, but users were surprised to find it missing after upgrading to Windows 11. The feature was first brought back in this year’s Windows 11 build 22557, and then made available to users with the debut of the 2022 Update.

Right now, it’s unknown when Microsoft plans to bring the “seconds” in the system’s taskbar clock to all users, but it may take some time since the feature isn’t even available to all Insiders.