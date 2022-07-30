Thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and do a solid job in the publicity work for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

News from our newspaper on the 29th (reporter Wang Xiaodan)On the 29th, a teleconference of the provincial propaganda ministers was held in Harbin. He Liangjun, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels, do a solid job in the publicity work for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and effectively unify thoughts and actions to the importance of General Secretary Xi Jinping The spirit of the speech and the decision-making of the Party Central Committee were deployed.

He Liangjun pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech profoundly explained the major theoretical and practical issues of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and profoundly expounded the major policies and action plans for the development of the party and the country in the future. It has laid an important political, ideological and theoretical basis for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two maintenances”.

He Liangjun demanded that it is an important political task to study, publicize and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, continue to promote Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to take root in Longjiang, and continue to create a strong atmosphere for forging ahead in a new journey and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The atmosphere of public opinion, continue to use the core socialist values ​​to lead the spiritual home of the masses, and provide a strong ideological guarantee and public opinion support for the successful convening of the Party’s 20th National Congress. It is necessary to consolidate political responsibility, strictly guide the direction, strengthen risk prevention, improve the quality and efficiency of work, and welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with excellent results.