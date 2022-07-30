Home Health General practitioners arrive at the Ljubljana San Lazzaro Community House
The four doctors of the San Lazzaro group will be operational since Monday 1 August

General practitioners arrive at the Ljubljana San Lazzaro Community House.

From Monday 1 August, the four doctors of the San Lazzaro group will be operative in the structure of the USL Company opened last May.

The professionals Mario Scali, Ilaria Crialesi, Ilaria Fiorino and Alessia Rotelli move to via XXIV Maggio n. 63, from via Orazio n. 7 / B.

In the new premises of the Ljubljana San Lazzaro Community House, doctors will be available to their patients at the usual times.

Instead, the telephone number changes, which in the new headquarters becomes unique for the four health workers and is 0521.396060.

