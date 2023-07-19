Strong 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central American Countries, No Immediate Reports of Damage or Injuries

Title: 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central American Countries

Subtitle: El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua impacted by the tremor

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck several Central American countries on Tuesday night, as reported by the US Geological Survey. The tremor was felt in El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, according to preliminary data.

The earthquake’s epicenter was identified 26 miles south of Intipucá, El Salvador. Despite the intensity of the quake, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damages so far in any of the affected countries. The Ministry of the Environment in El Salvador swiftly assured the public that there was no tsunami threat.

This seismic event highlights the shared vulnerabilities of Central American nations with coastlines on the Pacific Ocean. Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua, which all faced the tremor, are located around the gulf on the Pacific coast.

Rosario Murillo, the Vice President and First Lady of Nicaragua, has confirmed that no victims have been reported in her country thus far. Meanwhile, in El Salvador’s capital, residents rushed into the streets as the ground shook. Thankfully, no immediate injuries or damages were reported. Radio station phone lines were opened for residents across the country, and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The earthquake caused panic even among lawmakers, who hastily evacuated the Legislative Assembly building in El Salvador. However, they returned a short time later to resume the session.

The earthquake occurred at 6:22 p.m. local time, specifically off the coast of the eastern department of Usulután, roughly 66 kilometers south of El Espino beach. Social media users reported power outages and disruptions to the telephone network in some areas. Government alarms were triggered, leading to employee evacuations in various government entities.

The impact of the earthquake was also felt in the cities of Guatemala, Tegucigalpa, and Managua, according to the monitoring center of El Salvador’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MARN). Notably, most earthquakes in El Salvador originate from the waters of the Pacific Ocean, often at greater depths.

The last major earthquake that struck El Salvador was in 2001, when two strong quakes measuring 7.7 and 6.6 on the Richter scale occurred.

While Central American countries collectively breathed a sigh of relief following this recent tremor, the event serves as a reminder of the region’s susceptibility to seismic activity. Prompt emergency preparedness and public awareness remain crucial to mitigate potential risks in the future.

