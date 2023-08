A grain silo exploded during loading operations on board a ship

A strong explosion occurred in Turkey, in the port of Derince, about 90 km southeast of Istanbul. At least four people were injured. According to broadcaster CNN Turk, the explosion involved a grain silo and probably occurred during loading operations on board a ship. Teams of firefighters, doctors and police arrived at the scene.

August 7, 2023 – Updated August 7, 2023 , 3:32 pm

