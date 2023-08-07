Home » 2nd Bundesliga: SC Paderborn: Torn muscle at Max Kruse
2nd Bundesliga: SC Paderborn: Torn muscle at Max Kruse

2nd Bundesliga: SC Paderborn: Torn muscle at Max Kruse

Status: 07.08.2023 4:08 p.m

Max Kruse from SC Paderborn tore a muscle fiber in his left thigh in the home game against VfL Osnabrück.

This means that the club will have to do without the offensive player “in the near future”. The club did not provide any more detailed information about the former national player’s downtime on Monday, but spoke of a “minor injury”.

Kruse, who was signed by Ostwestfalen in the summer, played through the 1-1 draw against Osnabrück and did the preparatory work for Jannis Heuer’s 1-0 lead.

