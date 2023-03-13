by weathersicily.it – ​​2 minutes ago

The transition period towards spring continues and as per the typical situation of the final seasonal change, March often turns out to be very eventful with continuous changes/atmospheric upheavals even in a few hours. After the stormy southern winds that arose…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily weather: Strong southern winds and mild tomorrow! Following mistral storm and thermal drop! appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».