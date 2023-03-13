In view of the tense relations with the USA, the new Prime Minister struck a rather conciliatory tone and advocated an expansion of cooperation. Disconnection serves no one. The two largest economies are closely linked, from which both benefit. “China and the US can and must work together.” He only indirectly responded to Xi Jinping’s accusation that the US wanted to prevent China‘s rise in the world through containment and isolation: “Encirclement and suppression is in nobody’s interest.”

Xi Jinping also seemed to exercise restraint in the conflict over Taiwan. In his speech he called for a “reunification”. Relations should be developed “peacefully”. However, “external interference” and “splittist activities” by pro-independence forces must be resolutely rejected. The unification process must be pushed forward “unshakeably”. However, Xi Jinping did not repeat earlier statements that Beijing does not rule out military force if other efforts fail.