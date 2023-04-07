Listen to the audio version of the article

It is a five-way agreement to tighten the links on safety on construction sites but also an innovative model, a trailblazer in terms of health and “social quality”. The protocol signed between the Province of Latina led by Gerardo Stefanelli, the territorial Ance and the local Fillea Cgil, Filca Cisl and Feneal Uil revolves around this leitmotif: an agreement which «applies to all companies awarded public works at the Province of Latina, with particular regard also to the works included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, as a unique opportunity for transformation and development of the provincial territory”. And whose principles will be – this is the agreement – transferred to the contracts for the awarding of works.

Work organization

It starts from flexibility by trying to foresee «work carried out with different working hours on a weekly and multi-weekly basis, in teams defined with systems and times with alternating, continuous cycle, alternating or night shifts». On this front, the agreement refers above all to the works financed by the resources of the Pnrr, to “carry out the interventions in compliance with the health and safety of workers, virtuous companies and the provisions of the sector collective bargaining agreement signed by Ance, Filca Cisl, Feneal Uil and Fillea Cgil».

Security Consulting

It is article 3 of the protocol which establishes the voluntary recourse to the advice of local joint bodies (Esel-Cpt local) «for advice on issues of health and safety in the workplace». They will be organized on this profile (with the exclusion of works below 150 thousand euros). at least two visits by the authorities to the construction sites during the execution of the works, also with the help of the trade union representatives: from here reports on the situation of the safety obligations «provided for by Legislative Decree 81/08 will then be delivered, reporting any presence of unauthorized subcontractors or not having the prescribed requisites or personnel who are not regularized or not trained or do not have a badge”. In addition, safety entry training will be provided to all site workers. “The violation of the obligation – reads article 4 of the protocol – determines the impossibility for workers to access and operate on the construction site”.

Collective agreement

Among the particularly innovative elements, the application «to employees employed in any capacity on the construction sites referred to in this agreement in the construction of building and similar works, even prevalently, is subject to the CCNL for the building sector stipulated by the comparatively most representative organizations on the national plan”. The protocol also establishes that all contracted and subcontracted companies awarded the works commissioned by the Province of Latina will have to activate the building site badge at the Cassa Edile di Latina. It will be the responsibility of the aforementioned Bilateral Body to provide all the tools necessary for activating the site badge and carrying out the relative checks. “In this regard – the protocol explains – it is specified that with the application of the construction site badge, the company achieves an important contribution relief in the construction fund”. Also in this case the threshold for the works is set at 150,000 euros.

Verification of contribution obligations

Finally, it is article 6 that is responsible for regulating the verification of the regularity of contributions, social security and welfare. And therefore “in order to counter the phenomenon of undeclared and irregular work, the contracting station will, when issuing the progress reports and at the end of the same, verify, with regard to the manpower employed by the company in the construction site affected by the works, the regularity of contributions, social security and welfare, including the payment of contributions to the Cassa Edile through the Single Contribution Regularity Document or other document that proves the payment of contributions to social security institutions (INPS, Inail and Cassa edile where due)”. To supervise the regularity, the protocol provides for continuous checks for progress and “should the verification – explains the agreement – highlight the existence of irregularities, no sum will be paid to the contracted or executing company until the irregularity found is not has been eliminated”.