Two Israeli women were killed in an armed attack in the West Bank on Friday near the Israeli settlement of Hamra. The dynamics of the attack is not clear: it is known that the two women were in the car, that several holes caused by bullets were found in the vehicle and that there were 22 shell casings probably fired from an assault rifle on the spot. Another woman who was in the car was also seriously injured.

The attack was attributed by the Israeli army to some Palestinians. It happened on a day of particular tensions between Israel and Hamas, the radical Palestinian group that controls the Gaza Strip: on Thursday evening about thirty rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel, and Israel responded on Friday morning with bombings in Lebanon and in the Gaza Strip. In the reciprocal bombings between Israel and Lebanon, no people died.

