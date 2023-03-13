Philips Monitor Presents Philips 40B1U5600 e Philips 40B1U5601H, two new models equipped with many new functions that expand the range of monitors dedicated to professionals. Both new models feature USB-C technology for easy connectivity, image quality thanks to UltraWide QHD resolution and DisplayHDR, the convenience of integrated KVM MultiClient as well as a convenient earphone hook; these new monitors are the ideal choice for dynamic professionals who want to make 2023 the most productive year ever.

The Philips 40B1U5600 and 40B1U5601H monitors offer a 40″ format and 3440 x 1440 UltraWide Crystal Clear resolution. IPS LED technology and DisplayHDR 400 further enhance the visual potential of these monitors by offering wide viewing angles (178/178°), sharp colors and outstanding contrast. Thanks to these visual capabilities, photographers, graphic designers and architects can count on brightness and precision, while financial experts and spreadsheet users can use the space to easily compare documents side-by-side.

In the increasingly fast-paced, hybrid world of work, versatile and comprehensive connectivity is now an absolute must. Both models (40B1U5600 and 40B1U5601H) feature USB Type-C connectors with power delivery, ideal for multitasking environments. A single slim, reversible USB-C cable ensures easy connection, allowing users to watch high-resolution video, transfer data at ultra-fast speeds and charge compatible devices at the same time. In particular, the 40B1U5601H model is the preferred solution for the most demanding professionals because it offers greater connectivity. The addition of RJ45 via USB-C offers a fast and secure connection when needed, while the DisplayPort output allows users to daisy chain multiple displays using just one cable.

With the MultiClient integrated KVM switch, users can control two separate PCs with a single monitor-keyboard-mouse setup, conveniently switching between sources. The 40B1U5601H also offers the benefit of a built-in 5MP webcam with Windows HelloTM facial recognition and noise canceling microphone for clear and secure communications when working from home or collaborating remotely.

But that is not all. These monitors also include a number of sustainable features, such as the energy-saving PowerSensor, which automatically adjusts the brightness of the monitor based on the user’s presence or absence, saving up to 75% energy, for a always perfect brightness but with minimal energy consumption thanks to the LightSensor. Whether it’s the 40B1U5600 or the 40B1U5601H, comfort and convenience are guaranteed with built-in high-quality speakers, a headphone hook for easy access to headphones, and an adjustable stand that lets you tilt, swivel, and raise the monitor to suit you so to every user, in addition to the practical VESA mount.

The Philips 40B1U5600 and 40B1U5601H will be available from mid-January at a price of €809 and €909 respectively.