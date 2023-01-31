[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 31, 2023]Su Zhenchang, President of Taiwan’s Executive Yuan, led the cabinet to resign from President Tsai Ing-wen on the morning of the 30th Taiwan time. On the 31st, former Vice President Chen Jianren took over as the new cabinet. Warmth and tenacity are the core values, forming a new cabinet.

Chen Jianren said that there are four principles in forming the cabinet this time. The first is “steady connection to government affairs”, which means that some of the original cabinets will be retained to connect government affairs; the second is “expanding generational participation”, and the third is “increasing female cabinet members”. “Local talents”, by recruiting local officials Mindai, inject new blood into the new cabinet, and get close to public opinion.

In terms of defense diplomacy, Foreign Minister Wu Zhaoxie, Chairman of the Mainland Affairs Council Qiu Taisan, and Representative to the United States Xiao Meiqin will all remain in office, continuing the line of “practical diplomacy”. Defense Minister Qiu Guozheng will also remain in office, so that the military service reform can proceed as scheduled.

