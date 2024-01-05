Home » Sub Tutela Dei, the exhibition on Rosario Livatino in Trapani
World

Sub Tutela Dei, the exhibition on Rosario Livatino in Trapani

by admin
Sub Tutela Dei, the exhibition on Rosario Livatino in Trapani

by siciliafan.it – ​​16 seconds ago

Are you on Telegram? Do you like our news? Follow the SiciliaFan channel! Sign up by clicking here! In the Trapani court, the Falcone bunker courtroom is preparing to host an extraordinary exhibition that tells the life and sacrifice of the Agrigento magistrate Rosario Livatino, victim of the mafia on 21 September 1990 and proclaimed blessed by the Pope…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sub Tutela Dei, the exhibition on Rosario Livatino in Trapani appeared 16 seconds ago on the online newspaper siciliafan.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Palermo, 100 thousand euro piano stolen from a hotel: found in a garage

You may also like

The morning news, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 –...

RHENUS The company specializing in logistics optimizes its...

Scarpe&Scarpe dispute, Forum Palermo and owners discuss contractual...

The French Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, has resigned

Cable car crashes in the Hochoetz ski area...

Udinese market / Double transfer arriving: bags ready

Consequences of the increase in fuel prices in...

Vittorio Sgarbi investigated for Manetti’s painting. Two prosecutors...

The door of the Alaska Airlines flight, found...

The best Ep’s from the Valencian Community in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy