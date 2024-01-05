Home » Nikola Jokic leaves Nike the Chinese brand 361 Degrees
Nikola Jokić, basketball player for the Denver Nuggets, has signed a multi-year agreement with 361 Degrees, a Chinese brand, for which he will become an image man. A contract that has caused a lot of discussion as the two-time MVP of the regular season player leaves the giant Nike.

The American company has never dedicated a personalized line to Jokić, considered today, probably, the best player in the NBA.

In the past, Nike created 20 signature shoes for LeBron James. For another champion like Kevin Durant instead 15.

Jokic, who led the Denver Nuggets to the first NBA title in their history, has chosen the Chinese brand 361 Degrees and will have his own personalized line. Jokic becomes the cover face of 361 Degrees, which also has Aaron Gordon and Spencer Dinwiddie in its NBA stable.

