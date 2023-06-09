Milan on Pulisic, Morata nonna’e two without three, Onana leaves Lukaku in Milan?

Milan speaks American

Christian Pulisic it doesn’t seem to fit into the tactical plans of the new one Chelsea Of Pochettino. The American would thus be thinking of leaving Londondirection? Milano. Il Milan could take advantage of the new management Blues to pomba on the player, rated approx 25 million.

Player who at Milan’s Stefano Pioli he would give that extra push on the wing, with the license to offend and add even a few to the scorer table. The Rossoneri after the sacking of Paul Maldiniare trying to reassess themselves from a corporate point of view, but in the meantime laying the foundations for the season to come.

Inside Morata, outside Dusan

Se Dusan Vlahovic wait for the offer Bavaria Monaco, Alvaro Morata wait for the Juventus take steps forward to offer him the third adventure in black and white. The Spanish striker, whose contract with theAtletico Madrid has a current salary of eight million a year, but for the Old lady could make a discount.

The flashback with the Spanish center forward is news that many have been waiting for in the shadow of the Molewhere it is almost obvious Vlahovic’s farewell that this year did not experience an exciting season. A lot will also depend on the arrival or otherwise of Giuntoli.

Onana per Lukaku

Salt’Inter will hold Luke a Milanomuch will depend on the Chelsea tag owner. THE Blues in turn they press the nerazzurri for Drunkwhich has been in orbit for months now Premier League.

L’Inter finds himself making important evaluations on the eve of the final of Istanbul, after which the Milanese club will carefully reflect on what to do. The sacrifice of the Cameroonian goalkeeper could give the decisive boost to Chelsea To leave Romelu in the shade of Madonna. Marotta e Help meanwhile they seem late to the race Thuramwith the Rossoneri cousins ​​interested in the deal, but with a Luke in dazzling shapeInter he could already have the center forward he was looking for at home.