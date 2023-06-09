Home » O Boticário’s #amecomorgulho campaign – MONDO MODA
World

O Boticário’s #amecomorgulho campaign – MONDO MODA

by admin
O Boticário’s #amecomorgulho campaign – MONDO MODA

To celebrate Love Day and LGBTQIA+ Pride month, the boticario presents activations in the capital of São Paulo to reinforce the connection with the consumer and celebrate love and diversity, strengthening the brand’s commitment to the theme.

Campaign OB oticáro #amecomorgulho

One of the actions takes place until June 12, on Avenida Paulista, to support the inclusion of all ways of living, loving and, above all, highlighting the affection of those who visit the Estação do Amor, located at the Paulista station – yellow line 4 of the subway .
Another activation takes place in the concept stores of Morumbi Shopping and Rua dos Pinheiros, betting on technology so that the consumer interacts with a hologram in search of love advice and gift tips.
At Estação Paulista, in addition to trying perfumery and make-up products and retouching make-up with professionals in an instagrammable space, visitors will be invited to register their love through a photo taken by a professional photographer.
The images will be shared with the participants to be posted on social networks and part of them will print the Boticário campaign on 60 digital street clocks distributed on the main avenue of São Paulo and its surroundings.

MONDO MODA is the first Lifestyle Portal in Campinas. It was created in November 2007 by Journalist and Style Editor Jorge Marcelo Oliveira with the aim of informing, entertaining and questioning. Art, culture, fashion, architecture, decoration, culture, gastronomy, behavior and other subjects related to the contemporary lifestyle.
See also  This round of infected people in Si County, Anhui Province exceeded 1,000, and there was another cluster of epidemics in Beijing. Xi'an now has a branch of Omicron variant strain BA.5.2 jqknews

You may also like

“Workers keep the wages of the previous contract”

Demolition of a building in Isola delle Femmine...

Bomb attack on a mosque in northern Afghanistan...

Converse All Star celebrates LGBTQIAP+ Pride 2023 –...

CASACOR 2023 I Cabana RI.TO – MONDO MODA

Udinese Market | Pafundi: “I only thought about...

Udinese Market | Atletico Madrid have the last...

Japan: nuclear-contaminated water is “safe” Sea fish: can’t...

The American government has borrowed 1000 billion dollars...

Saška Karan obsessed with reality starlets | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy