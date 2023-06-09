O Boticário’s #amecomorgulho campaign – MONDO MODA

To celebrate Love Day and LGBTQIA+ Pride month, the boticario presents activations in the capital of São Paulo to reinforce the connection with the consumer and celebrate love and diversity, strengthening the brand’s commitment to the theme.

One of the actions takes place until June 12, on Avenida Paulista, to support the inclusion of all ways of living, loving and, above all, highlighting the affection of those who visit the Estação do Amor, located at the Paulista station – yellow line 4 of the subway .

Another activation takes place in the concept stores of Morumbi Shopping and Rua dos Pinheiros, betting on technology so that the consumer interacts with a hologram in search of love advice and gift tips.

At Estação Paulista, in addition to trying perfumery and make-up products and retouching make-up with professionals in an instagrammable space, visitors will be invited to register their love through a photo taken by a professional photographer.

The images will be shared with the participants to be posted on social networks and part of them will print the Boticário campaign on 60 digital street clocks distributed on the main avenue of São Paulo and its surroundings.