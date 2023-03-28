Home World GoMoWorld lands in Italy: how the eSIM works to navigate the world
World

GoMoWorld lands in Italy: how the eSIM works to navigate the world

by admin
GoMoWorld lands in Italy: how the eSIM works to navigate the world

The eSIM GoMoWorld arrives in Italy: the service allows you to buy data-only packets for international roaming in approx 160 countries around the world to a cost starting from 3.99 euros, without contracts or obligations. It is an initiative by Iliad Group founder Xavier Niel via his NJJ Holding which also owns Irish operator Eir Telecom.

NOTE: GoMoWorld is not a service of iliad, but of NJJ Holding.

Gomoworld is not a traditional mobile operator, but a service designed for those who travel and need internet connectivity abroad for a limited period, even outside the zero roaming countries of the European Union. It is necessary to have a smartphone compatible with eSIM technology. Once the Gomoworld app has been downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, you can choose the data package that best suits your needs from those available for the various geographical areas. The packages have a variable duration from 7 to 30 days and an amount of data (in 5G or 4G depending on the country) that in Europe it reaches up to 25 GB. Payment is made by credit card, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

After purchasing the data package you will receive a QR code to be scanned with the smartphone to activate the eSIM. At this point you can use the GoMoWorld data connection in all countries covered by the service, without having to change settings or SIM. The eSIM does not have an associated phone number, therefore it does not allow you to make or receive calls or SMS. For these services, you must continue to use your physical SIM from your national operator. However, GoMoWorld allows you to use applications such as WhatsApp, Skype, Telegram, iMessage and others to communicate via the Internet.

See also  Attended the SCO Summit for the first time, Erdogan led a number of ministers to attend the meeting | Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit | Turkey | Uzbekistan

The list of compatible smartphones is available on the official website (link in SOURCE). In any case, to check if the eSIM is compatible with your device, simply install the app: if not, a message will automatically appear stating that the service is not available.

The cost varies according to the country of destination. Here are some examples:

  • Europa:
    • 20 25 GB: €19.99 for 30 days
    • 2 GB: €3.99 for 7 days
  • USA:
    • 10 15 GB: €19.99 for 30 days
    • 1 GB: €3.99 for 7 days
  • Japan:
    • 5 GB: €19.99 for 30 days
    • 500 MEGA: €3.99 for 7 days
  • Iceland:
    • 10 GB: €19.99 for 30 days
    • 1 GB: €3.99 for 7 days

In short, just follow these steps:

  • download the GoMoWorld app from the App Store or Google Play Store
  • select the destination
  • install the eSIM by following the steps displayed on the screen
  • purchase one of the available plans
  • activate the eSIM: when you arrive at your destination, open the app to start navigating

GoMoWorld has no hidden costs or constraints and does not reactivate automatically.

You may also like

Concerts in Sicily, Giorgia is also there in...

Shazam! The fury of the gods, film review...

News Udinese – The alarm returns Jaka Bijol...

boxer died in the war in Ukraine |...

AfroCAN: CHAN is being emulated – Fofoot

Daily expenses, more and more Italians save on...

Traffic congestion in Belgrade | Info

【Current Politics】Xi-P will affect the new situation in...

Indaiatuba Symphony Orchestra presents Fantastic Music concert –...

Surprise Prince Harry in London for the lawsuit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy