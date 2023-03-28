The eSIM GoMoWorld arrives in Italy: the service allows you to buy data-only packets for international roaming in approx 160 countries around the world to a cost starting from 3.99 euros, without contracts or obligations. It is an initiative by Iliad Group founder Xavier Niel via his NJJ Holding which also owns Irish operator Eir Telecom.
NOTE: GoMoWorld is not a service of iliad, but of NJJ Holding.
Gomoworld is not a traditional mobile operator, but a service designed for those who travel and need internet connectivity abroad for a limited period, even outside the zero roaming countries of the European Union. It is necessary to have a smartphone compatible with eSIM technology. Once the Gomoworld app has been downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, you can choose the data package that best suits your needs from those available for the various geographical areas. The packages have a variable duration from 7 to 30 days and an amount of data (in 5G or 4G depending on the country) that in Europe it reaches up to 25 GB. Payment is made by credit card, Apple Pay and Google Pay.
After purchasing the data package you will receive a QR code to be scanned with the smartphone to activate the eSIM. At this point you can use the GoMoWorld data connection in all countries covered by the service, without having to change settings or SIM. The eSIM does not have an associated phone number, therefore it does not allow you to make or receive calls or SMS. For these services, you must continue to use your physical SIM from your national operator. However, GoMoWorld allows you to use applications such as WhatsApp, Skype, Telegram, iMessage and others to communicate via the Internet.
The list of compatible smartphones is available on the official website (link in SOURCE). In any case, to check if the eSIM is compatible with your device, simply install the app: if not, a message will automatically appear stating that the service is not available.
The cost varies according to the country of destination. Here are some examples:
- Europa:
2025 GB: €19.99 for 30 days
- 2 GB: €3.99 for 7 days
-
- USA:
1015 GB: €19.99 for 30 days
- 1 GB: €3.99 for 7 days
-
- Japan:
- 5 GB: €19.99 for 30 days
- 500 MEGA: €3.99 for 7 days
- Iceland:
- 10 GB: €19.99 for 30 days
- 1 GB: €3.99 for 7 days
In short, just follow these steps:
- download the GoMoWorld app from the App Store or Google Play Store
- select the destination
- install the eSIM by following the steps displayed on the screen
- purchase one of the available plans
- activate the eSIM: when you arrive at your destination, open the app to start navigating
GoMoWorld has no hidden costs or constraints and does not reactivate automatically.