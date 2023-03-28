The eSIM GoMoWorld arrives in Italy: the service allows you to buy data-only packets for international roaming in approx 160 countries around the world to a cost starting from 3.99 euros, without contracts or obligations. It is an initiative by Iliad Group founder Xavier Niel via his NJJ Holding which also owns Irish operator Eir Telecom.

NOTE: GoMoWorld is not a service of iliad, but of NJJ Holding.

Gomoworld is not a traditional mobile operator, but a service designed for those who travel and need internet connectivity abroad for a limited period, even outside the zero roaming countries of the European Union. It is necessary to have a smartphone compatible with eSIM technology. Once the Gomoworld app has been downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, you can choose the data package that best suits your needs from those available for the various geographical areas. The packages have a variable duration from 7 to 30 days and an amount of data (in 5G or 4G depending on the country) that in Europe it reaches up to 25 GB. Payment is made by credit card, Apple Pay and Google Pay.