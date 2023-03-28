The UISP Sicily regional swimming representative is ready to take part in the UISP 2023 Regions Trophy, this year the race will be held in Abruzzo, in Avezzano on 1 and 2 April. The traditional national selection involving the rookies with the best times of this aquatic discipline will see our region participate with a delegation made up of 24 athletes, identified during the regional events of the region’s Trophy. The athletes of rookie categories C, B and A with UISP membership who will form the Sicilian team come from Nuoto Chiaramonte (11), Water Sun Comiso (4), Kentoripa di Centuripe (3), La Fenice Enna (1), Infinity Gym Santa Maria di Licodia (6) and will be accompanied by the Coach Marco Paglia and the Regional Manager SDA Nuoto Marilena Tosto.

A weekend of sport and friendship in which the kids will have the opportunity to get to know each other and deal with other realities. Given the predictions, there will certainly be no shortage of sporting results, thanks to the presence of some athletes such as Russo Francesco, already medalist last year in Turin, Pluchino Rita and Brullo Paolo medaled at the recent rookie championships A.