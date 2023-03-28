Forza Italia is renewed: for Ronzulli to leave the Azzurri is perhaps too soon, Alessandro Cattaneo is the real loser of the new course. Analyses

With the election of Paolo Barelli parent company of Forza Italia at the Camera today the new blue course, more pro-Melonian, will officially start. Basically the moderate and governing wing, embodied by the foreign minister Antonio Tajanigot the better of the more critical one represented by Licia Ronzulli and his own, left with broken bones from the renewed internal geography designed by Cavunder the direction of the companion and deputy martha fascinates and of the family.

And that’s right Tajani to hastily file the case, trying to push him away bogeyman of splits and goodbyes. But is it really like this or is there some embers burning under the ashes? Many among the blue ranks believe that it is an armed peace and that, therefore, the showdown by the disappointed buzzers just be postponed. So much so that rumors continue to chase each other in the Palace about what they will do there now Fi group leader in the Senate (who, however, has lost the role of coordinator of the Lombard party) and his (Alexander Cattaneo primarily defenestrated as party leader in the Chamber). Will they stay in the party or will they abandon Berlusconi?

The alleged phone call from Matteo Renzi in Ronzulli, reported by Republic yesterday, increased the there-there on the fate of the internal minority. Made even more insistent then precisely by the denial of the senator herself (“There was no phone call, I read it in the newspapers,” she said). One thing is certain: there are only two parties to which the president of the Forza Italia senators could look. On the one hand the League, given the good relations it has always had with the leader Matthew Salviniand on the other, indeed Italy alive“even just from the point of view of strengthen a center outside the borders of FI and thus take revenge for the treatment that was reserved for her in Forza Italia ”, as a blue source tries to argue.

