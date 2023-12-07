Elon Musk Calls for Firing of Disney CEO Bob Iger

Elon Musk Calls for Disney CEO Bob Iger to be Fired

In a surprising move, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has publicly called for the firing of Disney CEO Bob Iger. Musk took to social media to voice his opinion, stating “He should be fired immediately,” and adding that “Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company.”

Iger, who is credited with turning Disney into an entertainment giant, has not responded to Musk’s remarks. Musk’s call for Iger’s removal comes in the midst of a broader controversy that has engulfed Musk and his company, X.

After Musk endorsed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory last month, Disney and several other major companies stopped advertising on X. Despite Musk’s recent public apology for his controversial posts, he has displayed confrontational behavior towards the companies that pulled their ads, culminating in a profanity-laced tirade at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit.

During the summit, Musk directed his anger towards Iger, after the Disney boss explained that the company’s decision to halt advertising on X was due to Musk’s behavior. Iger stated, “We just felt that the association with Elon Musk and X wasn’t necessarily a positive for us.”

This isn’t the first time Musk has courted controversy with his online presence. Since taking over the social media platform, Musk has been accused of promoting hate speech, misinformation, and conspiracy theories. The recent advertising boycott has significantly impacted X’s revenue, with Musk acknowledging that the boycott will likely lead to the demise of his company.

Musk, however, has not taken personal responsibility for the decline of X and has openly criticized those who have chosen to cease advertising on the platform. With Musk facing mounting pressure from both the public and big brands, the future of X remains uncertain.

Share this: Facebook

X

