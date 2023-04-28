Home » Sudan: first US evacuation, bus column with 300 Americans
World

Sudan: first US evacuation, bus column with 300 Americans

by admin
Sudan: first US evacuation, bus column with 300 Americans

A bus convoy of about 300 Americans left Sudan’s war-torn capital on Friday evening, beginning an 850km journey to the Red Sea in what is the first organized US effort to evacuate its citizens from the country. The New York Times writes it. The convoy, which has been following an evacuation route used by the UN and several other nations since Sunday, was followed by armed US drones circling in search of threats. Sudan is home to some 16,000 US citizens, many of whom are dual nationals.

Meanwhile, a growing number of people say they are stranded in Sudan because Western embassy employees fled the conflict-ridden country without returning the passports that were handed over for visa applications. Diplomats from at least three Western representations have not been able to return travel documents to Sudanese citizens, according to testimonies gathered by CNN. Most Western embassies in Sudan were evacuated a week after the fighting started, leaving many Sudanese visa applicants without travel documents and in legal limbo.

Find out more

See also  Premier woman in Tunisia: news in the Arab world. But all the power belongs to Saied

You may also like

Bochum – Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Round 30 |...

autopsy performed, funeral tomorrow

tomorrow’s horoscope, Saturday 29 April

Lecce-Udinese / The top and the flop of...

Barrados no Baile and MacGyver premiere on Pluto...

Tijana Ajfon defends and does not condemn Maja...

Lecce-Udinese 1-0 | Trial dull: Strefezza leads the...

«The annexed regions are historical lands». An apartment...

A woman killed her husband in Split |...

Gemini, the morning has gold in its mouth:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy