Singer Katarina Kaja Ostojić was recently caught with tennis player Born Ćorić, and now she gave a specific answer to the question about her love status.

Source: Mateja Stanisavljevic/ATAImages

After breaking up with Croatian football player Mateo Pavlović last summer, Katarina Kaja Ostojić was photographed in the company of tennis player Born Ćorić, who is 13 years younger than the singer. They met a few months ago through a mutual friend, and immediately there were stories about their supposed romance. As it was said, the singer did not immediately “fall” for his courtship, but they allegedly entered into a relationship later.

An echo tried to hide her private life after the recent love crash and after the photos with the tennis player reached the public, she did not advertise, and in a statement to the local media, she gave a specific answer to the question about her chosen one and her new romance.

My definitive decision after my last relationship is to keep everything to myself. That’s the best way for me and I think it’s the smartest way“, Kaja said and admitted where her darling lives and why she is not with her in Belgrade – “She is in Miami, at college. She was almost in Belgrade and at a couple of my performances, she was also at the reception with me, but in general she doesn’t live here”.

Singer Katarina Ostojić Kaja For some time she was not part of the public and withdrew from the world of music because of a different way of life, primarily because of her love with a football player, and after breaking up with Mateo Pavlović, she returned from France, where they lived in a building dating from the 18th century, and she lives again in Belgrade . She also returned to the stage, and she admitted that it was not easy for her to return to her old way of life and old obligations.

