Home » Sudan: truce immediately violated, more clashes in Khartoum
World

Sudan: truce immediately violated, more clashes in Khartoum

by admin
Sudan: truce immediately violated, more clashes in Khartoum

It is a flop for the umpteenth “truce” agreed in Sudan, with clashes and air raids registered in Khartoum close to the last agreement signed. A few hours after the ceasefire established on the evening of 22 May, violence continued in the southern districts of the Sudanese capital between the regular army and the rapid support paramilitary forces (RSF), which broke out on 15 April as a accounts between the army chief al-Burhan and the leader of the paramilitary group Mohamed Hamdane Dagalo, known as “Hemetti”. The ceasefire should last a week and allow for the transit of civilians and the arrival of humanitarian aid, alleviating the emergency of a conflict that has cost one thousand victims and one million displaced in the third largest country in Africa.

Over 255,000 people fleeing, almost half in Egypt

The scenario has been repeating itself since the beginning of hostilities, with truce agreements being announced and violated every few hours (or minutes). Meanwhile, the conflict between the army and the paramilitaries is spreading to the rest of the country, increasing migratory pressure towards neighboring countries. According to UN data updated to 21 May 2023, there are currently over 255,000 people fleeing among refugees, asylum seekers and returnees. A quota of over 113,000 people flowed into Egypt alone, while South Sudan records over 64,000 repatriated citizens.

Find out more

See also  Canada, 10 dead stabbed north of Ottawa: two men hunted

You may also like

Naples shock, clochard hits a traffic policeman with...

Resurgence shows up again in the launch trailer

ASACC launches a campaign in defense of halls...

El Salvador mourns stadium stampede victims

AMA “Dissociation” (2023) – Review on MondoSonoro

Almost 15,000 IT experts immigrated to Serbia last...

Korean media: Fukushima food was supplied to the...

Migrants, France-Italy dialogue on the emergency: “We want...

Farewell to Pietro Piraino Papoff, the man who...

Belgorod: an emotional blitz of anti-Putin dissidents led...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy