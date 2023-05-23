Sudan: truce immediately violated, more clashes in Khartoum

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is a flop for the umpteenth “truce” agreed in Sudan, with clashes and air raids registered in Khartoum close to the last agreement signed. A few hours after the ceasefire established on the evening of 22 May, violence continued in the southern districts of the Sudanese capital between the regular army and the rapid support paramilitary forces (RSF), which broke out on 15 April as a accounts between the army chief al-Burhan and the leader of the paramilitary group Mohamed Hamdane Dagalo, known as “Hemetti”. The ceasefire should last a week and allow for the transit of civilians and the arrival of humanitarian aid, alleviating the emergency of a conflict that has cost one thousand victims and one million displaced in the third largest country in Africa.

Over 255,000 people fleeing, almost half in Egypt

The scenario has been repeating itself since the beginning of hostilities, with truce agreements being announced and violated every few hours (or minutes). Meanwhile, the conflict between the army and the paramilitaries is spreading to the rest of the country, increasing migratory pressure towards neighboring countries. According to UN data updated to 21 May 2023, there are currently over 255,000 people fleeing among refugees, asylum seekers and returnees. A quota of over 113,000 people flowed into Egypt alone, while South Sudan records over 64,000 repatriated citizens.