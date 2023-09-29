Suicide Bombing in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province Leaves Dozens Dead and Injured

Dozens Killed and Injured in Suicide Bombing at Religious Procession in Pakistan

In a tragic incident, dozens of people were killed and many more injured after a suicide attack targeted a religious procession in the troubled province of Balochistan, Pakistan. The death toll from the horrific suicide bombing has risen to 52, according to Dr. Abdul Rasheed, the district health officer.

The explosion occurred near a market in the Mastung district, located in the southwest of Balochistan, where people had gathered to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. More than 50 individuals were injured in the blast, as confirmed by Jan Achakzai, the province’s Information Minister.

Mastung Deputy Commissioner Atta Ul Munim reported that the explosion was indeed a suicide attack, but no group has claimed responsibility for it yet. The critically injured victims were immediately rushed to hospitals in Quetta, the provincial capital, while others are being treated at a local hospital in Mastung.

Achakzai expressed concerns that the number of casualties may increase as more information becomes available. The bodies of the victims have been taken to a hospital for identification and further procedures.

This devastating incident is another blow to Balochistan, which has experienced numerous attacks in recent months. Just last month, the Pakistani army prevented an attack on Chinese engineers in Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of two militants while ensuring the safety of the Chinese workers.

In March of this year, a suspected suicide explosion claimed the lives of nine police officers and left eleven others injured in Balochistan. The province’s security situation remains precarious, with such incidents highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in ensuring the safety and security of the region.

The Pakistani government and security forces are currently investigating the incident and working to identify the perpetrators behind this heinous act. The international community stands in solidarity with the people of Balochistan during this difficult time, condemning acts of terrorism and offering support to those affected by the tragedy.

